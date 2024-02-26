Nova schools in Broward evacuated over bomb threat

Two schools in Broward County were evacuated on Monday over what police initially called a suspicious incident.

Davie Police says the incident occurred at Nova High School, prompting all students and staff to evacuate.

Nova Middle was also evacuated as a precaution.

Broward County Public Schools later clarified that the evacuation was due to a bomb threat.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Davie Police Officers are currently on scene of a suspicious incident at Nova High. As a precaution, both Nova High/Middle School have been evacuated. At this time we are checking to ensure the safety of students and staff. Updates will be given as soon as they become available. pic.twitter.com/PdWQosm8km — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) February 26, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.