Nova schools in Broward evacuated over bomb threat

Davie Police says the incident occurred at Nova High School, prompting all students and staff to evacuate.

Two schools in Broward County were evacuated on Monday over what police initially called a suspicious incident.

Davie Police says the incident occurred at Nova High School, prompting all students and staff to evacuate.

Nova Middle was also evacuated as a precaution.

Broward County Public Schools later clarified that the evacuation was due to a bomb threat.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

