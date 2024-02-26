Nova schools in Broward evacuated over bomb threat

Two schools in Broward County were evacuated on Monday over what police initially called a suspicious incident.
Davie Police says the incident occurred at Nova High School, prompting all students and staff to evacuate.
Nova Middle was also evacuated as a precaution.
Broward County Public Schools later clarified that the evacuation was due to a bomb threat.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.