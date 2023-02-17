Owner Suspects Arson After Massive Fire Engulfs Miami Gardens Home

A woman believes someone intentionally set a fire that engulfed her Miami Gardens home early Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the one-alarm fire just after 1:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Northwest 170th Street.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Crews quickly and effectively engaged the fire and controlled it and put it out," Battalion Chief Armando Pesaturo said.

Pesaturo said the house was cleared and no victims were found inside.

"It was my grandmother's house and she left it to me. She raised me and she passed away maybe like two years ago," owner Queen McCoy said. "This house meant a lot to me, I actually grew up in here."

McCoy added that she believes the fire was intentionally set.

"I know that this was done on purpose so I'm going to go and report it," she said.

Ring cameras from a neighboring home showed a person running away from the house and leaving on a bike shortly before the fire breaks out. The video also showed the massive flames coming from the home before crews were able to extinguish them.

Pesaturo said the origin of the fire was unknown but will be investigated.

The Red Cross was assisting the home's residents.