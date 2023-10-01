Palm tree crushes car in fatal Oakland Park crash

An early-morning crash turned fatal in Oakland Park on Sunday.

The driver reportedly died in the crash that happened near an exit ramp off of I-95 north and west Oakland Boulevard.

Several emergency vehicles could be spotted in the area and cameras caught a white car smashed in, after a palm tree fell on top of it -- crushing it.

Meanwhile, a yellow tarp could be seen hanging over the driver’s side. Investigators say this was a single-vehicle crash.

Video also showed officers walking down to the vehicle searching for clues.

The cause of the crash and the victim’s identity -- are both unknown at this time.

