Patients evacuated due to fire at Mercy Hospital

Patients were evacuated after fires broke out at Mercy Hospital in Miami on Wednesday night, fire officials said.

There were two fires on one floor that were extinguished by the building's sprinklers, according to Lt. Pete Sanchez of City of Miami Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were at the hospital working on the smoke on the floors.

Hospital officials said the fire was contained to one area.

All patients and personnel were evacuated and no one was injured or transported, officials said.

