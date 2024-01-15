Paying to much on groceries? Survey finds Miami spends the most per week out of any US metro area

If you have gone grocery shopping and felt like you are spending a miniature fortune, you are not alone.

A recent HelpAdvisor study found that U.S. households spend more than $1,000 a month on groceries and the Sunshine State was among the top states spending the most.

According to the study, households in the U.S. spend an average of $270.21 per week on groceries, or roughly $1,080 per month.

Florida came in fifth place with residents spending an average of $287.27 a week.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Average household amount spent on groceries each week

National Average $270.21 1. California $297.72 2. Nevada $294.76 3. Mississippi $290.64 4. Washington $287.67 5. Florida $287.27 6. New Mexico $286.39 7. Texas $286.19 8. Louisiana $282.95 9. Colorado $279.98 10. Oklahoma $279.16 Source: U.S. Census Household Pulse

While U.S. inflation slowed in last year, grocery store cash registers continued running hot in 2023.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index for food at home was up 1.7% year-over-year in November 2023.

Analysis of the most recent data from the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey measured the average amount of money spent on food prepared and eaten at home for the period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 30, 2023.

California came on top as the state with the most money being spent on groceries out of all 50 states with an average of $297.72 spent a week.

Nevada came close with an average of $294.76 spent per week and Mississippi came in third place with an average of $290.64 spent weekly.

Among the 49 states surveyed, Wisconsin spent the least on groceries with an average of $221.46 spent per week.

The Census data included weekly grocery spending for the 14 largest metro areas in the U.S., and our analysis highlighted some of the disparities between city and state spending.

Average household amount spent on groceries each week by metro area

National Average $270.21 1. Miami $327.89 2. Houston $302.65 3. Riverside $300.50 4. San Francisco $298.44 5. Los Angeles $295.33 6. Seattle $289.23 7. New York $282.60 8. Dallas $282.21 9. Chicago $278.91 10. Atlanta $277.54 11. Philadelphia $268.64 12. Boston $262.25 13. Phoenix $260.27 14. Detroit $247.95 Source: U.S. Census Household Pulse

Miami reported the highest average weekly grocery spending of any major metro area at $327.89, or about 14% higher than Florida’s statewide average.

But Houston, Texas and Riverside, California did not stay far behind, also topping $300 per week in grocery spending.

The study also found that ethnicity and education also were key factors on grocery spending.

Americans of Hispanic or Latino ethnicity reported the highest average weekly spending on groceries, at $325.67 per week.

The survey data found an apparently direct correlation between average grocery spending and education level.

Those with less than a high school education reported higher average spending levels ($320.00 per week), than those with a high school diploma or GED ($274.96).

People with some college degree or an associate’s degree reported $268.19 spent per week, and those with a bachelor’s degree or higher reported average weekly grocery spending of $258.42.