Person Found Dead in Pool of Davie Home Wednesday: Police

Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the pool of a Davie home early Wednesday morning.

Chopper footage showed officers outside the home located in the 8100 block of Southwest 24th Street, where the body was found just before 5 a.m.

Davie Police say no foul play is suspected and the victim had prior medical aliments.

Police have not released the victim’s identity as the investigation continues.