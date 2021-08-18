Broward

Person Found Dead in Pool of Davie Home Wednesday: Police

Davie Police say no foul play is suspected and the victim had prior medical aliments

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the pool of a Davie home early Wednesday morning.

Chopper footage showed officers outside the home located in the 8100 block of Southwest 24th Street, where the body was found just before 5 a.m.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Davie Police say no foul play is suspected and the victim had prior medical aliments.

Police have not released the victim’s identity as the investigation continues.

This article tagged under:

BrowardDaviedeath investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us