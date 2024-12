A person was in custody after a stolen Amazon truck was found in Wynwood Wednesday, Miami Police officials said.

Police said the truck was stolen out of Miami Shores and recovered in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 23rd Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A person was taken into custody but police said they haven't confirmed if that person stole the truck.

No other information was immediately known.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Check back with NBC6 for updates.