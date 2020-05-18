Person Killed in Fort Lauderdale Shooting: BSO

Police are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that left one person dead in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say the shooting took place just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 6th Court and 27th Avenue. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the body of one person who had been shot and was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any additional details on the incident or the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward CrimeStoppers.