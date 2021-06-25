PHOTOS: Here Are Some of the Missing People Following Surfside Condo Collapse

Family members desperately searching for missing loved ones following the collapse of a 12-story condo building in Surfside have shared images of their relatives, hoping for information about their whereabouts.

A family reunification center has been established for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives at Grand Beach Hotel, located at 9449 Collins Ave., officials said. Anyone looking for a missing loved one is asked to call 305 614-1819.

As of Friday, June 25th, four people have been confirmed dead and 159 are unaccounted for, officials said.

Here's a look at some of the people who have been reported missing following the tragic collapse.