Pickup truck driver slams through Deerfield Beach home, arrested on DUI-related charges

A pickup truck driver was arrested on Sunday morning, after reportedly crashing into a house in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 37th Street around 8:47 a.m.

Emergency crews made contact with the driver and the occupants of the home and no injuries were reported, according to the BSO.

Video captured the red pickup truck partially inside the home as crews responded.

Deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, but investigators said the driver was arrested on charges related to DUI (Driving Under the Influence.)