Plumber arrested for drug possession in Key Largo

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday the arrest of a plumber in possession of pills and cocaine following a traffic stop in Key Largo on Friday.

According to a statement, Jorge Lambanino, 55, was charged with trafficking Oxycodone, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.

The arrest report states that Lambanino is a resident of Homestead and works as a plumber.

Monroe County Sheriff’s stopped Lambanino after he failed to stay in a single lane while driving on U.S.1 near mile marker 102, according to the statement.

Officials say that their K9, Coral, found 9.3 grams of cocaine, 20.8 grams of Oxycodone, and 5.3 grams of Alprazolam inside the vehicle.