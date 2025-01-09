Police dive team investigating after vehicle found in canal in Fort Lauderdale

A police dive team was investigating after a possible vehicle was found in a canal in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

The discovery was made at a canal in the 1000 block of Corporate Drive, near Interstate 95.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the possible vehicle was found by Sunshine State Sonar, which specializes in searching bodies of water to help solve cold case disappearances.

The department's dive team was responding and the investigation was ongoing, police said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No other information was available.