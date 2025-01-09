Fort Lauderdale

Police dive team investigating after vehicle found in canal in Fort Lauderdale

The discovery was made at a canal in the 1000 block of Corporate Drive, near Interstate 95

A police dive team was investigating after a possible vehicle was found in a canal in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

The discovery was made at a canal in the 1000 block of Corporate Drive, near Interstate 95.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the possible vehicle was found by Sunshine State Sonar, which specializes in searching bodies of water to help solve cold case disappearances.

The department's dive team was responding and the investigation was ongoing, police said.

No other information was available.

