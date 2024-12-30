Lauderhill

Police ID man killed in Lauderhill shooting, announce $10K reward

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday near the 4200 block of Northwest 19th Street

By NBC6

Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting in Lauderhill over the weekend and have announced a $10,000 reward in the case.

Lauedrhill Police said when officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Romario McLaughlin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

McLaughlin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown and there are no known suspects.

In a statement Monday, police said a $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting.

Romario McLaughlin flyer
Broward Crime Stoppers
Romario McLaughlin flyer

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

