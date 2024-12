A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Lauderhill, police said.

Officers responded at around 8:50 p.m. to the 4200 block of Northwest 19th Street, where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

A motive is unknown and there were no known suspects.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).