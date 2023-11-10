Police identify 4 suspects arrested in police chase involving U-Haul van on Turnpike in Miami-Dade

Police have identified the four suspects that were arrested following a pursuit involving a stolen U-Haul van on the Florida's Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday.

Mekal Tarashi Wilson, 36, Shuneka Oreatha Gordon, 38, and Norbert Alphonso Baugh, 33, were taken into custody Thursday, FHP officials said.

The fourth suspect, 36-year-old Jermaal Calvin Stennett, was booked Friday morning.

Jermaal Stennett, Norbert Baugh, Shuneka Gordon, and Mekal Wilson

According to an arrest report, the Homestead Police Department and Miami-Dade police requested FHP assistance to end a pursuit involving a stolen U-Haul cargo van.

Authorities advised that the vehicle had been stolen out of Broward County and was involved in several thefts and a battery on a Homestead police officer.

Footage showed dozens of law enforcement vehicles following the van on the Turnpike northbound around 2:30 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol vehicles and officers from multiple police agencies were pursuing the van as it fled at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic.

The chase ended when FHP troopers were able to use three P.I.T. maneuvers on the van, sending it into the side wall on an overpass near Northwest 106th Street.

Three of the suspects, Wilson, Gordon and Baugh, were turned into Homestead Police. Officials identified Wilson as the driver of the van.

Footage showed one suspect dangling over the side of the wall before he was brought back up by police and put in handcuffs.

NBC6 A suspect was left dangling off the side of a Florida's Turnpike overpass after a chase in Miami-Dade.

According to an arrest report, prior to the chase, police were advised by a Kohl's loss prevention officer of a theft.

The suspects entered the store and went their separate ways.

Wilson and Gordon walked through the store and acted as lookouts while Stennett and Baugh got shopping carts, , the report said.

Concealing their identities with face masks, Stennett and Baugh started placing everything from sneakers to pants, to socks inside the shopping carts.

Wilson and Gordon left the store and parked the U-Haul van by the emergency exit and waited for the other two suspects to come out with the merchandise.

Stennett and Baugh left the store without paying and put the shopping carts with the merchandise in the van.

The arrest report said the suspects stole over $1,000 worth of items.

As the suspects tried to leave, a Homestead Police officer tried to stop them and ordered the suspects get out of the van, but instead, the driver went into reverse and rammed the officer's patrol car.

Gordon is facing charges of retail theft with prior conviction, and Stennett and Baugh are facing charges of retail theft greater than $750.

Wilson is facing charges of fleeing and attempting to elude police at high speed, battery, aggravated bodily harm with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, retail theft greater than $750, grand left in the 3rd degree, and resisting officer with violence to his person.

Wilson, Gordon, and Baugh were set to appear in bond court Friday.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.