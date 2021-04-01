Pembroke Pines

Police Investigate Possible Road Rage Shooting in Pembroke Pines

One person injured, one suspect sought in Thursday afternoon incident

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police in Pembroke Pines are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one person injured and was possibly related to a road rage incident.

The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Pines Boulevard near a Citibank.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said there was one victim who was injured but that the incident appeared to be isolated and possibly related to road rage.

A male suspect was last seen heading westbound in a silver or gray Lexus, police said.

Traffic was being temporarily diverted in the area while police investigated.

Local

Easter Sunday 52 mins ago

Which South Florida Grocery Stores Will Be Open and Closed on Easter Sunday

Florida 4 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr. Buys Mansion 20 Miles From Mar-A-Lago

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Pembroke PinesBroward County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us