Police Investigate Possible Road Rage Shooting in Pembroke Pines

Police in Pembroke Pines are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one person injured and was possibly related to a road rage incident.

The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Pines Boulevard near a Citibank.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said there was one victim who was injured but that the incident appeared to be isolated and possibly related to road rage.

UPDATE: Officers are investigating a shooting which took place on Pines Blvd near the Citibank. At this time the incident appears to be isolated & possibly related to road rage. One male suspect, last seen heading westbound in a silver or gray Lexus SUV; one victim w/ injuries. https://t.co/1ntk6XsVoD — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 1, 2021

A male suspect was last seen heading westbound in a silver or gray Lexus, police said.

Traffic was being temporarily diverted in the area while police investigated.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.