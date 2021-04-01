Police Investigate Possible Road Rage Shooting in Pembroke Pines

Police in Pembroke Pines are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one person injured and was possibly related to a road rage incident.
The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Pines Boulevard near a Citibank.
Police said there was one victim who was injured but that the incident appeared to be isolated and possibly related to road rage.
A male suspect was last seen heading westbound in a silver or gray Lexus, police said.
Traffic was being temporarily diverted in the area while police investigated.
Local
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.