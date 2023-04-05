Police Investigating After Body Found Floating in Fort Lauderdale Canal

Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found floating in a waterway in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday afternoon.

The discovery was made in a canal in the 6000 block of Bay Club Drive.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said they received reports about the body just before 4 p.m.

Footage showed multiple officers at the scene, with the body covered by a yellow tarp on a dock.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The person's identity was unknown.

Police said they're investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.