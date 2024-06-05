Police investigating after body found in pool in Fort Lauderdale

Police are investigating after a person's body was discovered in a pool in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning.

The discovery was made on Northeast 19th Avenue near 7th Street, where the body was found in a pool at an apartment building.

Footage showed the body covered by a tarp next to the pool. An electric wheelchair was on the opposite side of the pool but it has not been confirmed if it belonged to the victim.

The person's identity hasn't been released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Authorities are investigating the determine the cause of the incident.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.