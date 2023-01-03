Miami

Police Investigating Deadly Shootings Within Blocks of Each Other in NW Miami

Police did not say if the scenes were connected and are investigating

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Miami Police are investigating two deadly shootings late Monday night that took place within blocks of each other.

Police said the first shooting took place just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street, with officers responding after reports of a man being shot.

Officers found a man between the age of 20 and 25 suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second shooting took place just before midnight in the 1800 block of Northwest 54th Street. Officers arrived and found an unidentified man who was shot dead at that scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police did not say if the scenes were connected and are investigating.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami Police Departmentshooting investigation
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us