Man seen pointing rifle in Miami Beach taken into custody

The incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Avenue, near the Mondrian Hotel

A man who was seen pointing a rifle in Miami Beach was taken into custody Friday, police said.

The incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Avenue, near the Mondrian Hotel.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence in the area, with multiple streets closed off.

Miami Beach Police spokesperson Chris Bess said they received reports of a man on his balcony who was pointing a rifle at condominium buildings and people passing by.

SWAT negotiators responded to the scene and officers established a perimeter.

The man surrendered without further incident after SWAT negotiators de-escalated the situation.

The man, who police later determined was going through a medical crisis, will be Baker Acted, Bess said.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

