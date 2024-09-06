Man seen pointing rifle in Miami Beach taken into custody

A man who was seen pointing a rifle in Miami Beach was taken into custody Friday, police said.

The incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Avenue, near the Mondrian Hotel.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence in the area, with multiple streets closed off.

Miami Beach Police spokesperson Chris Bess said they received reports of a man on his balcony who was pointing a rifle at condominium buildings and people passing by.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

SWAT negotiators responded to the scene and officers established a perimeter.

The man surrendered without further incident after SWAT negotiators de-escalated the situation.

The man, who police later determined was going through a medical crisis, will be Baker Acted, Bess said.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

MBPD is currently on scene at 1200 West Avenue regarding multiple reports of a male outside of his condo unit with a rifle.



A media staging area is on 12 St and Alton Ct.



Updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/OhFpgAe12n — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 6, 2024

Check back with NBC6 for updates.