Police investigation underway at Miramar shopping plaza

Police responded just after 2 a.m. to the area of Miramar Parkway and Red Road outside a Flanigan's restaurant

An investigation was underway in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Miramar early Thursday morning.

Police responded just after 2 a.m. to the area of Miramar Parkway and Red Road, outside a Flanigan's restaurant at Miramar Park Place. They appeared to focus on two vehicles there.

An evidence marker was placed next to at least one bullet casing at the scene.

It was not immediately known if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

