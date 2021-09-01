Police Investigate Domestic Incident at Miami-Dade Home

Police are continuing to investigate a domestic incident Wednesday after reports that a person was barricaded inside of a northwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade police responded to a call of a domestic argument in the 400 block of NW 108th Street.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Officers waited outside of the home for hours only to find that the person involved was not inside.

Further details were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.