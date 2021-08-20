Police Searching for Missing Davie Teen Recently Diagnosed With Autism

Davie Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old who went missing after he was seen in a nearby park.

Officers say Vance Warner was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at Vista View Park after he left track and field practice unnoticed.

Warner is 5'10" tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike t-shirt with black running shorts and blue running shoes.

Police did not say if Warner is taking any medication or if they believe he is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davie Police at 954-693-8200