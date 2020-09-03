Broward

Potential Palm Oil Spill Spotted Along Section of Fort Lauderdale Beach

Chopper 6 was over the scene near Las Olas Boulevard and Seabreeze Boulevard, where Hazmat crews from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue were at

Police are urging the public to use caution when walking their dogs in an area of Fort Lauderdale Beach due to a potential toxic substance to dogs that washed ashore Thursday.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near Las Olas Boulevard and Seabreeze Boulevard, where Hazmat crews from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue were at after a call came in just after 8:30 a.m.

Officials posted on social media that the substance found between Lifeguard Towers 1 and 10 was believed to be palm oil, which is not toxic to humans but can be lethal to dogs.

Crews are working with the Coast Guard to clean the area and confirm the substance while advising the public to exercise caution when in the area.

