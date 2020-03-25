Publix Installing Plexiglass Barriers at Registers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

One of the largest supermarkets in Florida has taken another step to help combat the growing spread of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the state.

Publix announced that it would install plexiglass barriers at several locations in the store, including registers and pharmacies, in an effort to prevent spreading the virus during interaction with customers.

A spokesperson from the supermarket confirmed the news to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV. Installation is expected to start this week and be completed within the next two weeks.

The barriers are the latest move from the company, which has included closing stores earlier in an effort to provide employees more time to clean stores and restock shelves while also opening stores up just for elderly customers on select days during the crisis.