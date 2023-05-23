‘Rats and Termites Fall From the Ceiling': HUD Residents Demand Better Living Conditions

Tenants living in Miami-Dade public housing are demanding better living conditions, saying their apartments are unsafe and unsanitary.

On Tuesday, residents from the Lincoln Fields housing unit came together to hold a news conference to demand the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) make improvements.

Kela Napper, who is a mom and full-time student, has lived in the Lincoln Fields housing all her life. Now, in her own apartment with her two kids, she said they don’t have a safe place to sleep because there are issues throughout the apartment.

“The rats and termites fall from the ceiling,” Napper said while pointing to the ceiling covered in plastic in her child's room.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Across the hall is her 16-year-old son’s room, which also has damage to the ceiling that she says leaks water.

“It’s mold. My 16-year-old son has to sleep in here,” said Napper, who broke down in tears while speaking to NBC6.

Napper said her kids spend limited time at home because she’s worried about the effects on their health.

“One of my kids could get sick and end up in a hospital or die," Napper said. "They (management) don’t think of that. They don’t think, because they go home to a nice house, a nice apartment, AC, flowing clean water."

The Lincoln Fields housing units are maintained by Cambridge Management, which receives federal funding through HUD.

Napper and other residents living at Lincoln Fields said they don’t know where the money is going because when they call for repairs, the fixes are only band-aids — which take weeks to months to get done.

Right now, Napper has no running water in her kitchen sink and only one working burner on her stove.

Tenants are now demanding the following actions:

Cease illegal evictions Remove Cambridge Property Management HUD to take action to ensure residents have safe living conditions

The county is supporting those demands from Lincoln Fields housing unit residents, putting a pause on all evictions at the property until the federal government steps in.

If things don’t change, Napper said she will have to move.

“It’s just hard to live here. It needs to stop. Either you find us somewhere to go or fix the problem,” she said.

NBC6 reached out to both Cambridge Management Inc. and HUD for comment and is waiting on a response.