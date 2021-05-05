Peloton Recalls Treadmills After Reports of Injuries and One Death

Peloton is recalling its Tread+ and Tread treadmill machines over safety concerns after one child died and 29 other children suffered from cuts, broken bones and other injuries from being pulled under the rear of the treadmill.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday that Peloton received 72 reports of adults, kids, pets or other items, such as exercise balls, being pulled under the treadmill.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Last month, the agency warned people with kids and pets to stop using the Peloton treadmills after receiving reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the treadmill. It said the majority of the incidents resulted in injuries, including the one death. In at least one episode, a child was pulled under the treadmill while a parent was running on it, suggesting it can be dangerous to children even while a parent is present.

The commission posted a video on its YouTube page of a child being pulled under the treadmill.

Peloton responded in a news release that the warning from the safety commission was “inaccurate and misleading.” It said there's no reason to stop using the treadmill as long as children and pets are kept away from it at all times, it is turned off when not in use, and a safety key is removed.

But in a reversal Wednesday, CEO John Foley apologized for not cooperating with the CPSC sooner, saying the company "made a mistake in our initial response."

"The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families," Foley said in a new release. "I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize. Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members. We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills. We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.”

Peloton said customers who own one of the recalled products should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund, or "other qualified remedy." The company has also stopped selling and distributing the Tread+ machines while it "continues to work on additional hardware modifications," the CPSC said.

In the United States, the Tread machines were only sold as part of a limited invitation-only release from about November 2020 to about March 2021, and the company is currently working on a repair to be offered to Tread owners in the coming weeks, the CPSC said.

Consumers can contact Peloton toll-free at (844) 410-0141 from 9 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. ET on weekends or online at www.onepeloton.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes, but it introduced the treadmill about three years ago. It costs more than $4,000.