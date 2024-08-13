Rolling Loud 2024: Here's the lineup and when tickets go on sale

Rolling Loud 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is still months away, but presale starts this week.

Rolling Loud is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Miami and starts an exclusive presale with Google Pay on Wednesday, August 14 at 11 a.m.

The star-studded lineup includes Future, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, Bryson Tiller, Rick Ross, Trippie Redd, Tyga and much more.

General sale begins on Friday, August 16 at 11 a.m.

Presale prices will go live on Wednesday morning. Check back with NBC6 for updates.