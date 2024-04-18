traffic alert

Rollover crash on Don Shula Expressway causes heavy traffic

A rollover crash was reported on Don Shula Expressway

A crash in Miami-Dade County on SR-874 North has been reported, causing delays.

Traffic cameras show heavy traffic and a car on its roof as police and firefighters assess the scene.

Traffic is backed up to the turnpike as three left lanes remain blocked.

NBC6 has reached out to authorities for further information.

