Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale

An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said.

Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.

According to the arrest report, Draman armed himself with a knife and the two roommates grabbed whatever household items were nearby to defense themselves.

Draman kept coming at them and cut one of the roommates on his upper left arm. They ran out of the home and called 911, the report stated.

When police arrived, they set up a perimeter and repeatedly ordered Draman to come outside but he refused, they said.

After about three hours, most of the officers left the scene to get a warrant and that’s when Draman was spotted coming out a side door about 5 a.m. The roommates identified him as their attacker and he was arrested, police said.

Draman was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing bodily harm and he remained in the Broward County Jail Thursday on bonds totaling $10,000, records show.