Police investigate a crash involving a school bus in Miami Gardens

A school bus was involved in an accident Thursday morning near NW 17 Avenue and Miami Gardens Dr.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed the school bus and several vehicles in the middle of the intersection as police and fire rescue assessed the scene.

The area is completely blocked off and drivers will need to take NW 199 Street or NW 175 Street as alternate routes.

It's unknown if there were any students on the bus or if anyone was injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed there had been some transports, but at the moment, it is unknown how many people were transported to the hospital and in what condition.