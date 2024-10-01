Search for man accused of recording young girl inside Wawa restroom stall in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are searching for a man accused of sticking a cell phone inside a restroom stall and recording a 10-year-old girl in mid-September.

Surveillance cameras captured the man, believe to be around 20 years old, walking into the Wawa gas station located at 1540 Belvedere Road on September 12. Video also showed him rushing out of the store and into his car, before speeding off.

Detectives said a 10-year-old girl saw the moment a cell phone was stuck underneath the ladies room stall she was inside at the time. The child screamed before the man rushed out of the restroom.

The girl's father was buying drinks and heard her scream, police added.

Detectives believe the man is about 5"8 tall with black and curly shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a large, white graphic design on the back as well as long, black sweatpants.

He was driving a 2004-2007 dark BMW 5-Series, four-door car with tinted windows and a sunroof, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes this man should call West Palm Beach Police Department SVU Detective Hannah Skotzke at 561-822-1960, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 for Crime Stoppers tips that lead to an arrest.