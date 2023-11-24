Seniors and holocaust survivors celebrate together on Thanksgiving in Pembroke Pines

On Thanksgiving Day, a dinner of champions brought together was held at the Young Israel Chabad of Century Village in Pembroke Pines.

The non-profit Sunshine Circle organized a special meal for more than 50 seniors and holocaust survivors who otherwise would spend the holiday alone.

The event was held to bring friendship and the holiday to their community.

Volunteers donated their time and culinary skills to prepare the mass meal.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here for more information.