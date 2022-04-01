First Alert Traffic

Seven Mile Bridge in Florida Keys to Close for Annual Footrace

Monroe County deputies will stop traffic from 6-9 a.m. Saturday for the Seven Mile Bridge Run

By The Associated Press

The Seven Mile Bridge will close temporarily to vehicle traffic early Saturday for an annual footrace over the convergence of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

Monroe County deputies will stop traffic from 6-9 a.m. for the Seven Mile Bridge Run. The bridge the longest of 42 spans over water that help to comprise the Florida Keys Overseas Highway.

The race will being at 6:45 a.m. and go from a west-to-east direction, starting on the Lower Keys side of the bridge and finishing in Marathon.

The contest is among the most popular running events in the southeastern United States, typically filling all 1,500 participant slots within minutes of online registration opening.

