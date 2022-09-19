Florida

Small Plane Crashes in Central Florida Woods, Killing 2

The plane crashed late Saturday in a wooded area between Citra and Orange Springs in Marion County, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post

By The Associated Press

A small plane crashed in a heavily wooded area of central Florida, killing both people on board, officials said Sunday.

The plane crashed late Saturday in a wooded area between Citra and Orange Springs in Marion County, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Because of the remote location of the crash, a special operations force in the Marion County Sheriff's Office was called in to help get to the site, deputies said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified, and their investigators were planning to look into the crash, the sheriff's office said.

