South Florida Cities Holding Veterans Day Events to Honor Those Who Served

Across South Florida, several cities will hold events Friday to remember and honor those who served the United States through the various branches of the military.

The YMCA of South Florida and the city of Weston will host the YMCA’s annual Veterans Day breakfast with community leaders to honor local veterans, featuring a presentation by former U.S. Navy SEAL Lt. Commander, Harvard University grad, and six-time Paralympic Medalist Dan Cnossen at 9 a.m.

Pembroke Pines will hold a Veterans Day motorcade at 10:30 a.m. starting at the Alexander Nininger VA Nursing Home featuring Mayor Frank Ortis and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio.

The city of Hialeah will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at Veteran's Park followed by a procession to Hialeah Fire Station No. 1.

Miami Beach will hold its 14th annual Veterans Day celebration at 11 a.m. beginning at Ocean Drive and 5th Street. Fort Lauderdale will hold its Veterans Day ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. at the Sandy Nininger Statue along the Riverwalk.

The Miami-Dade County Association of Police Chiefs will hold its veterans Thanksgiving lunch at 12 p.m. at the west plaza of loanDepot park. The event is free to all veterans and active military with ID.