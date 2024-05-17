South Florida Pride Month organizers assure security as FBI warns of threats to LGBTQ events

Pride Month is less than two weeks away, and organizers of festivities in Florida are busy finalizing their events. But this week, the FBI put out an alert, warning of a heightened threat environment.

The potential threats come from foreign terrorist groups or their supporters.

“We’re always on heightened alert just because of the nature of our community and who we are. We know that we’re targeted a lot," said Jameer Baptiste, an organizer for the Wilton Manors Stonewall Parade and Festival during Pride Month in June.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security informed the public of foreign terrorist organizations, also known as FTOS, or their supporters potentially targeting LGBTQ+ events and venues.

“There is a lot of security that goes into it. We work closely with the police department and it really is a lot of security in terms of sniper locations that, of course, can’t be revealed, but a lot of protocol goes into it to make sure the safety of the people are guarded," Baptiste said.

FTOs may look to exploit increased gatherings associated with the upcoming June 2024 Pride Month. They previously promoted anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and targeted events with English messaging from ISIS.

June also marks the 8th anniversary of the Pulse nightclub Orlando shooting that killed 49 people and wounded 53 others. ISIS praised the attack and celebrated it.

The mayor of Wilton Manors said the city works closely with local, state and federal partners to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

“Right now there’s no high threat," Mayor Scott Newton said. "But we are constantly looking to the FBI and county about what’s going on. Right now we’re going to have a good, warm Stonewall this year."

Stonewall’s relationship with the FBI started in 2016 when a man allegedly made online threats of a Pulse-like style attack during the festival. He was arrested, and the charges were dropped because prosecutors couldn’t track down the original post.

“We’re constantly looking online and see where things might be going on with people that have nothing better to do than no apparent reason," Newton said.

In Miami, Wynwood Pride is a multi-weekend event for the entire month of June with parties and events. They already do bag checks and pat-downs. Organizers of both events say threats only make the LGBTQ community stronger.

“The intention is to scare us a lot of the time," said Jor-El Garcia, an organizer of Wynwood Pride. "With these terrorists, they always want to scare us into not gathering anymore. As a community, we have to come together and not be scared and still gather and celebrate pride. We can’t let them win."

Stonewall is Saturday, June 15, with a festival during the day and a parade at night.