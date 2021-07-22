Video Wall at Rolling Loud Stage Collapses Ahead of Festival

A video wall that was set up at a stage for the Rolling Loud music festival collapsed Thursday ahead of the event, but no injuries were reported.
Footage from Chopper 6 showed the scene at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The wall collapsed at around 8:30 a.m.
The crew was working on repairing the wall.
"The show goes on!" said a tweet from the official Rolling Loud account.
The Rolling Loud music festival begins Friday, making its return after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
