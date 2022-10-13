Stalled Cars, Street Flooding in Brickell, Edgewater Due to Heavy Rain

Heavy rain swamped portions of Miami Thursday, flooding streets and stalling cars whose drivers attempted to drive through high water.

Videos posted to social media showed stalled cars in the area of Biscayne Blvd. and Northeast 17th Street due to street flooding.

#BREAKING: Multiple cars appear to be stalled at the intersection of Biscayne and 17th St in #Miami due to flooding. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/tYNTOsm7lw — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) October 13, 2022

The street flooding followed several inches of rain Thursday with King Tide season underway.

The Miami Police Department issued a traffic alert for several areas and cautioned drivers that high water vehicles were not deployed to assist drivers.

Biscayne Blvd from 11-12 street is currently blocked due to flooding. https://t.co/w349NM7pEm — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 13, 2022

