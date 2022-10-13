Stalled Cars, Street Flooding in Brickell, Edgewater Due to Heavy Rain

Heavy rain swamped portions of Miami Thursday, flooding streets and stalling cars whose drivers attempted to drive through high water.
Videos posted to social media showed stalled cars in the area of Biscayne Blvd. and Northeast 17th Street due to street flooding.
The street flooding followed several inches of rain Thursday with King Tide season underway.
The Miami Police Department issued a traffic alert for several areas and cautioned drivers that high water vehicles were not deployed to assist drivers.
