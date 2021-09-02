Heavy Rain Produces Major Flooding in Parts of Miami

Numerous thunderstorms and heavy rain produced major flooding in parts of Miami on Thursday.

A flash flood warning was issued for portions of Miami-Dade Thursday as heavy rain was making its way through South Florida.

The National Weather Service issued the warning, which was in effect until 8:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Miami has Issued a Flood Advisory for Northern Miami-dade County in Southeastern Florida. https://t.co/64kzZGdPyN #flwx pic.twitter.com/aqpkZruLh3 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 2, 2021

Strong thunderstorms were impacting parts of South Florida, with heavy winds possible, forecasters said.

There was also reports of flooding on the Dolphin Expressway that led to at least two lanes being closed.

Chopper 6 captured footage of cars navigating through flooded streets in downtown Miami as rain swept through the area.

New: Flooding in Miami-Dade County on SR-836 West, before NW 27 Ave. 2 Right lanes blocked. Last updated at 03:03 PM. #fl511 https://t.co/kIxsJZw0hN — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) September 2, 2021