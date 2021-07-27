Storms Likely Tuesday Across Parts of South Florida During Warm, Wet Work Week

South Florida is certainly in the middle of the rainy season and that will not change Tuesday with more wet weather in the forecast.

We are looking at just isolated showers early in the day with more storms during the afternoon. Storms may slide just inland from the coast as we work through the day.

It's warm and humid with highs expected to hit the low 90s with feels like temperatures eclipsing 100 degrees. Look for similar weather through the end of the week.

We may dry out a touch this weekend with the timing of the wet weather changing as well. It's looking more like morning wet weather with afternoon sun.

Guess what? Highs will remain stuck in the low 90s.