Student arrested for alleged shooting threat against Coral Springs school

A student was arrested after she allegedly made a social media threat to carry out a shooting at her school in Coral Springs.

Rachell Varela Gomez, 18, was arrested on a charge of intimidation-writing or sending a threat to kill or injure, Broward jail records showed.

Police said Varela Gomez posted the threat against Coral Springs Charter School.

In court Wednesday, a judge granted her a $10,000 bond. If she posts bond, she won't be able to go back to the school and she'll have to wear a GPS device.

