Student arrested for alleged shooting threat against Coral Springs school

Rachell Varela Gomez, 18, was arrested on a charge of intimidation-writing or sending a threat to kill or injure, Broward jail records showed

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A student was arrested after she allegedly made a social media threat to carry out a shooting at her school in Coral Springs.

Police said Varela Gomez posted the threat against Coral Springs Charter School.

Police said Varela Gomez posted the threat against Coral Springs Charter School.

In court Wednesday, a judge granted her a $10,000 bond. If she posts bond, she won't be able to go back to the school and she'll have to wear a GPS device.

Rachell Varela Gomez
Broward Sheriff's Office
Coral Springs
