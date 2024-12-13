Surveillance video shows thieves scrambling to steal Wynwood smoke shop safe

Police are looking for the three men caught on surveillance video stealing a safe and thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Wynwood smoke shop.

City of Miami police said it happened Friday at around 3 a.m. in the area of NW 2nd Avenue and NW 31st Street, when the thieves broke the front window of the business.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

They took the safe and threw it to the first floor from the second floor. Video shows the men scrambling to load the large safe onto the bed of the truck.

Authorities said the safe contained vapes and cigars worth between $2,000 and $3,000.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.