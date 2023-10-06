South Florida

Suspect in custody after high-speed chase ends in crash, foot chase in Miami-Dade

Footage showed a law enforcement helicopter monitoring a dark-colored pickup truck that was running lights and weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed in northwest Miami-Dade

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A high-speed police pursuit ended in a crash and brief foot chase in Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.

Footage showed a law enforcement helicopter monitoring a dark-colored pickup truck that was running lights and weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed in northwest Miami-Dade.

After several minutes, a police car was seen moving in on the truck.

Moments later, the truck crashed into a white sedan and the suspect fled on foot into a neighborhood wearing a backpack.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

After ditching the backpack and trying to run, officers moved in and took him into custody.

It's believed the incident began in Broward County, possibly involving a stolen license plate.

No other information was immediately known.

Local

Miami-Dade County 3 hours ago

2 Miami women arrested after 17 patients found in illegal post-cosmetic surgery home

Caught on Camera 5 hours ago

Video shows Florida woman fleeing crash with other driver clinging to her hood: Sheriff

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us