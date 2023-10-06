Suspect in custody after high-speed chase ends in crash, foot chase in Miami-Dade

A high-speed police pursuit ended in a crash and brief foot chase in Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.

Footage showed a law enforcement helicopter monitoring a dark-colored pickup truck that was running lights and weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed in northwest Miami-Dade.

After several minutes, a police car was seen moving in on the truck.

Moments later, the truck crashed into a white sedan and the suspect fled on foot into a neighborhood wearing a backpack.

After ditching the backpack and trying to run, officers moved in and took him into custody.

It's believed the incident began in Broward County, possibly involving a stolen license plate.

No other information was immediately known.

