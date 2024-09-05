Suspicious package causes backup on the Rickenbacker Causeway

A suspicious package left on the Rickenbacker Causeway caused a serious backup Thursday afternoon.

Miami police did not provide details about the package they were investigating, but in the meantime, they closed all eastbound traffic to vehicles and pedestrians. Lanes had reopened by around 2 p.m.

"We are working diligently to reopen it as soon as possible," authorities said.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a suspicious package left on the Rickenbacker Causeway, we have temporarily closed all eastbound traffic to vehicles and pedestrians. We are working diligently to reopen it as soon as possible. MV pic.twitter.com/vrnb85hevy — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 5, 2024

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.