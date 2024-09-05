Rickenbacker Causeway

Suspicious package causes backup on the Rickenbacker Causeway

"We are working diligently to reopen it as soon as possible," authorities said.

A suspicious package left on the Rickenbacker Causeway caused a serious backup Thursday afternoon.

Miami police did not provide details about the package they were investigating, but in the meantime, they closed all eastbound traffic to vehicles and pedestrians. Lanes had reopened by around 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

