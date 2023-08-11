West Palm Beach

Swastika spray-painted over Trump International Golf Club sign in West Palm Beach

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Workers were seen Friday cleaning the sign of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach after it was vandalized with a hate symbol.

WPTV reported the sign was vandalized apparently overnight with a swastika over the name "Trump."

The Trump Organization didn't return WPTV's requests for comment and no incident report was filed for the vandalism, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

