Swastika spray-painted over Trump International Golf Club sign in West Palm Beach

Workers were seen Friday cleaning the sign of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach after it was vandalized with a hate symbol.
WPTV reported the sign was vandalized apparently overnight with a swastika over the name "Trump."
The Trump Organization didn't return WPTV's requests for comment and no incident report was filed for the vandalism, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.