Sweetwater hair thief caught on video walking out of salon with nearly $1,200 in extensions: Police

Surveillance video captured how a woman with her dog in tow walked out of a Sweetwater hair salon allegedly without paying for her hair extensions and managed to get away despite being pepper-sprayed by the business owner.

Sweetwater police are now after the woman who walked into Yanka’s Hair Extension on Sept. 6 at around 6:30 p.m. and allegedly asked to have hair extensions placed.

It took four hours to do the job, totaling $1,195. But when it was time to pay, the customer reportedly said she only had a bank statement with a card number on it, not an actual credit card.

The business owner said that wasn’t good enough, and tried to remove the extensions. She was able to yank out three pieces before the alleged hair thief got physical and left.

The business posted the surveillance video online, hoping someone could help identify the woman.

The footage shows the subject getting out of her chair as three people who presumably work at the business surround her. She appears to try to stop a woman from making a phone call with one hand while she holds her small, white dog in the other.

The woman making the phone call shoves her off, and the customer flees.

“The owner then sprayed the subject with pepper spray; however, she was able to flee in an unknown direction,” a police report details.

The customer was described in the police report as a white woman with long blonde hair, an "11:11" tattoo on her throat, wearing a white spaghetti strap shirt, black leggings and white sneakers. She could face charges of grand theft and battery.

“Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in locating the female subject involved in this incident,” the report continues.

Anyone with information should call authorities.