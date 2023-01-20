Taking to the Skies: Commuters Using Pricy Helicopters to Help Avoid South Florida Traffic

How do you get to and from work? Most people would probably say a car.

But some are choosing a different mode of transportation - one that has a higher level both literally and figuratively.

Some in South Florida are opting to travel locally on a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. The swanky mode of travel can make a commute to southwest Florida in just 30 minutes as opposed to two hours - if you can swing the cost.

“When we really started looking at all the cities, we thought could use this level of helicopter service, Miami was obvious,” said Eli Flint from Flexjet.

Flexjet is a membership based private jet service. Reports from 2019 to 2022 show they have seen a 60 percent increase in revenue flight hours with South Florida reflecting that percentage.

“When you start to use vertical lift, there’s so many places you can go,” Flint said.

Flexjet launched their helicopter division in October 2022 right here in South Florida at Miami’s Opa-locka Executive Airport.

“We see a fair range in the spectrum from entrepreneurs, young people, retired people, Fortune 500 companies who have a jet but don’t have a helicopter,” Flint said.

Demand for private aviation soared during the COVID pandemic with travelers seeking privacy and safety. The company has added more than 100 jet aircrafts since 2019 for a fleet of over 254.

As for the price to rent an aircraft, Flexjet would not reveal that number.

Flexjet said the people who use the service include those who live in southwest Florida but work in Miami or companies who have to fly from one cost to another. The company is in the midst of developing a private terminal at Opa-locka Airport.