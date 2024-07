A young boy was rushed to the hospital on Saturday night after he was shot in a neighborhood in Tamiami, police said.

Police confirmed to NBC6 that the child is between 4 and 6 years old.

He is expected to recover, police added.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have yet to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.