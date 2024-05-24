Tanker truck rollover halts traffic on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

A tanker truck rolled over on northbound Florida's Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade, halting traffic Friday afternoon during rush hour at the start of Memorial Day weekend.

The crash happened near Southwest 88th Street.

Footage from Chopper 6 shows the tanker on its side across all lanes of the Turnpike. Gas appeared to be spilling from it. At least two SUVS appeared to be involved in the crash, and one had extensive damage to its front.

What led up to the crash was unclear.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue did not transport any patients.

Further details were not available.